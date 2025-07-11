Terror hideout busted in Poonch, arms & ammo recovered

Security forces on Thursday busted a terror hideout in Poonch district and recovered arms and ammunition from it, said officials. The recovered arms and amo after a terror hideout was busted in Poonch. (File)

“Today at around 3.30 pm, a joint search operation was launched by police, SOG Poonch along with 39 RR in the general area Khanetar,” said a police officer.

“At around 4.20 pm, security forces busted a terror hideout in Churun Gali in Khanetar Top,” he added.

The recoveries included six Chinese grenades, two pistols with magazines, 24 pistol rounds, three IEDs, a UBGL and a watch.