Terror hideout busted in Poonch, arms & ammo recovered
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 07:24 AM IST
Security forces on Thursday busted a terror hideout in Poonch district and recovered arms and ammunition from it, said officials.
“Today at around 3.30 pm, a joint search operation was launched by police, SOG Poonch along with 39 RR in the general area Khanetar,” said a police officer.
“At around 4.20 pm, security forces busted a terror hideout in Churun Gali in Khanetar Top,” he added.
The recoveries included six Chinese grenades, two pistols with magazines, 24 pistol rounds, three IEDs, a UBGL and a watch.