Terror hideout busted in Reasi; arms, explosives recovered

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Apr 14, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, a police spokesperson said

The security forces here busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition, police said.The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, a police spokesperson said.

The arms, ammo and explosives recovered from the terror hideout in Reasi’s Lancha area on Saturday (ANI)
Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a search operation and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a tiffin box and two pistols, police said. The operation was still going on when the last reports were received.

Besides the IED and two pistols, the search parties also recovered three electric detonators, 400 grams of explosive powder, two pistol magazines with 24 rounds, 40 rounds of AK assault rifle, eight batteries, 40 metres of electric wire, five metres of plastic rope, one steel plate, one glass, a bag, three bedsheets and some pictures, the spokesperson said.

