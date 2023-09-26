Police busted two Lashkar-e-Taiba terror modules in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and arrested five hybrid terrorists. A terror module busted in Jammua and Kashmir’s Kulgam. (HT File)

Police said their teams, along with the army (1st Rashtriya Rifles and 9 Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF (18 battalion and 46 battalion), busted two terror modules by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed LeT. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades 1 UBGL, two pistol magazine, 12 pistol rounds and 21 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani of Poniwah, Suhail Ahmad Dar of Bugam, Aitmad Ahmad Laway of Brazilian Jageer, Mehraj Ahmad Lone of Hawoora and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar of Ghat Redwani Payeen.

“Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation has been initiated,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON