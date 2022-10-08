Terror module busted in Poonch, 5 arrested under UAPA

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested five persons, including a woman and her husband, and booked them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Poonch district.

The IED was smuggled across the LoC and recovered from a woman at Parade Park in Poonch town on September 28.

Poonch district SSP Rohit Baskotra said, “The woman told us that her husband Mohammad Azad had handed the IED to her. We also picked him up and subjected him to sustained questioning leading to the busting of the whole module”.

The SSP informed that Azad’s maternal uncle Tika Khan, who is in Pakistan, had arranged the IED.

“It was smuggled across the LoC and handed over to Azad by two other members of the module -- Qamardin and Wajahat. They have also been taken into custody”, he added.

The name of another person, suspected cross-border smuggler Kamaaldin, also emerged during the questioning of the accused and he, along with his associate Sajad, were nabbed during a routine patrolling, Baskotra said.

We also recovered over 6 kg of heroin from them, he added.

“Kamaaldin’s two brothers, identified as Nazar and Atif, are in Pakistan, and they are working with Pakistan agencies against Indian interests”, he said.

A pistol, two magazines and 42 rounds were recovered from Kamaaldin.

The five were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.