Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
KARNAL: Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application.
They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
Police officials associated with the investigation said the suspects revealed that this was their third consignment.
Gurpreet, Amandeep, who were nabbed in Karnal on Thursday and Akashdeep, who was arrested from Ferozepur on Friday, were also involved in the recovery of live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) near Sadopur village in Ambala on March 20 this year, said the police.
The Karnal police have taken the four terror suspects to Chamkaur Sahib to trace their locations and to ascertain whether they have any pending consignments with them. Police will also explore whether more people are involved in this racket, said Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia. He said that the police will contact Rajbir Singh, a close aid of Rinda. Rajbir is lodged in Bathinda jail and has been brought on a production warrant for interrogation to find out how he helped Gurpreet to join the Pakistan-operated terrorist organisation. Police officials said that Gurpreet and Parminder were arrested in a robbery case and they met Rajbir in Bathinda jail.
Central agencies in Karnal to quiz accused
Central investigation agencies, including the National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau, besides Maharashtra and Punjab Police have also started their investigations in the case. The Karnal police are assisting them, the SP said.
Police from Maharashtra’s Nanded have sent a team to Karnal to quiz the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists. “The Nanded police have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana. It is on its way to the northern state. The team will interrogate the four terror suspects and then decide the further course of action,” Nanded superintendent of police Pramodkumar Shewale was quoted by a news agency.
Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias a Class 12 student of Faridkot, Jass. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala. The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022
The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country's leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The policy envisages harnessing Haryana's inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.
Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held
A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered the victim, Gagandeep Singh the fatal dose on Friday. While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.
