Terror-gangster nexus: NIA raids on in Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at four locations in Moga, Faridkot and Ferozepur districts over suspicious calls to foreign countries, including Pakistan, as part of an ongoing investigation into the terrorist-gangster nexus case. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Punjab Police personnel during a raid at Kotkapura in Faridkot district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The raids, which began in the morning, involved multiple NIA teams working in collaboration with state police forces.

Also read: NIA raids 30 locations in major crackdown on terrorist-gangster nexus

They targeted the premises of individuals suspected to be linked to the case, based on specific intelligence gathered from earlier interrogation of accused. The raids were focused on people whose numbers were used to make suspicious calls abroad, including Pakistan.

In Moga district, the NIA team carried out raids at Bilaspur and Chugawan villages. The central agency raided the residence of Ravinder Singh, 22, in Bilaspur village and questioned him for three hours. “The investigation was related to a phone number registered in his name, which he revealed during interrogation that one Sukhchain Singh is using. Sukhchain is lodged in a jail right now,” said an official privy to the development.

The NIA team later raided the house of Ram Singh, 22, at Chugawan village. He was released on bail after serving two years in jail in a drug smuggling case. However, the NIA team failed to trace him during the raid as he was not at home. The team questioned his mother and wife for more than two hours.

In Faridkot district, an NIA team carried out raid at the house of Naresh Kumar, who is flour mill owner in Kotkapura. According to sources, the raid was carried out to investigate phone calls made by Naresh.

In Ferozepur district, an NIA team carried out investigation at Ghumar Mandi in Ferozepur Cantt. Sources said the mobile number registered in the name of the Ferozepur resident was under the scanner of the NIA as it was used to make calls to Pakistan and other foreign countries.