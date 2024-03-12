 NIA raids 30 locations in major crackdown on terrorist-gangster nexus | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / NIA raids 30 locations in major crackdown on terrorist-gangster nexus

NIA raids 30 locations in major crackdown on terrorist-gangster nexus

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 09:55 AM IST

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects linked to the case based on specific inputs following interrogation of accused earlier held in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a widespread operation across multiple states on Tuesday, conducting raids at 30 locations as part of a concerted effort to dismantle terrorist-gangster networks operating within the country. These operations spanned Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.

Multiple NIA teams were pressed into the massive operation in close coordination with the concerned state police forces. (HT File)
Multiple NIA teams were pressed into the massive operation in close coordination with the concerned state police forces. (HT File)

Working in tandem with state police forces, several NIA teams spearheaded the crackdown, targeting locations associated with suspects identified through specific intelligence gathered during prior interrogations of individuals apprehended in connection to the case, as reported by ANI.

Also Read: NIA raids 17 locations across 7 states in Bengaluru prison radicalisation probe

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that the agency has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from “proceeds of terrorism”, as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure.

These nefarious networks have been implicated in various high-profile crimes, including the assassinations of prominent figures like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar. They have also been allegedly involved in extensive extortion schemes targeting businesspeople and professionals.

Also Read: ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra; 13 held

Earlier in January, the NIA conducted raids at 32 locations across northern India, uncovering illegal arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash in connection to three cases related to the banned organizations Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The agency disclosed that these operations included the smuggling and procurement of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, explosives, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), from across borders.

The terror hardware is being used by the operatives of terror outfits and organised crime syndicates for carrying out bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions and funding of such outfits in various parts of the country.

