News / India News / NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS conspiracy case

NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS conspiracy case

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2023 08:22 AM IST

The raids are being carried out in Thane Rural, Thane city, Pune and one place in Karnataka.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids in nearly 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in a case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country, ANI reported.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra.(File)

Of the total locations being raided by the NIA, the agency sleuths have searched one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

More details are awaited.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

