Terrorist hideout busted in Bandipora

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition during a search in the northern district of Bandipora. The police said that a case has been registered at Aragam police stations. (HT Photo)

Officials said that police, army and CRPF launched a joint search operation in Galakal forests of Bandipora on Friday after getting information about the presence of arms in the area. The army’s party was led by 13 RR while the search party of CRPF was from 3rd Battalion.

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said that the searches led to busting of a terrorist hideout.

“Based on specific input, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police & CRPF Srinagar in Galakal forest, Bandipora on May 3. During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted along with recovery of two AK Rifles and other war-like stores,” the Corps said.

The police said that a case has been registered at Aragam police stations. “Arms & ammunition & other material recovered. Case registered under relevant section of law in PS Aragam,” the Bandipora police said in a post on X.