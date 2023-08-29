News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2005 RDX recovery case: Mohali district court rejects Hawara’s bail plea

2005 RDX recovery case: Mohali district court rejects Hawara’s bail plea

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 29, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Hawara, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, was booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Act and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Kharar (Sadar) police station in 2005.

The district court on Monday dismissed the bail application of terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara in a 2005 RDX recovery case registered at Kharar police station.

The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Krishan Kumar Singla also sought the original file of a sedition case registered against him at the Sohana police station in 1998. (HT File)
The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Krishan Kumar Singla also sought the original file of a sedition case registered against him at the Sohana police station in 1998.

Hawara’s counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said, “We have urged the court for an in-person hearing of Hawara.”

On July 28, the local court had issued orders to produce Hawara physically for the next hearing on August 10. However, Tihar jail officials expressed their inability to bring Hawara for physical appearance, citing enhanced security for Independence Day. Hawara appeared via video conferencing on Monday.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
