Terrorist who killed 2 Punjab labourers in Srinagar held

The terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab in Srinagar last week has been arrested, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday. ADGP Vijay Kumar, DIG central range Rajiv Pandey and Kashmir IGP VK Birdi at a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

On February 7, unknown terrorists opened fire on two persons at Shalla Kadal area of Srinagar, killing Amritpal Singh on spot and critical injuries to Rohit Masi, who succumbed to his injuries on the next day. They duo were residents of Chamyari in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Soon after the killings, central Kashmir deputy inspector general of police had constituted a high-level special investigation team, headed by superintendent of police (SP south) for investigation of the case.

The weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told a press conference in Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference, Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi said that Amritpal and Rohit were working as carpenters and were coming back to Srinagar from Amritsar.

“The terrorist fired on them while the duo was on way to their accommodation. A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act ar the Shaheed Gunj police station in Srinagar. During investigation, police identified the accused who carried out the terrorist attack and subsequent recovery of weapon of offence and other incriminating material.”

He added that police, on the basis of technical and field analysis, zeroed in upon certain suspects and later, based upon evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested the main accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo of Zaldager Srinagar.

“The accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for the act of terrorism. The accused was highly radicalised and his handler in Pakistan used social media to stay in touch with him,” the IGP said and added that the handler had provided the weapon to the accused and motivated him to carry out the attack.

“The accused identified his targets and tracked them in the lanes of Shalla Kadal on the day and open fire upon both of them. Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) had claimed responsibility for this attack on their social media channel,” he added.

Virdi said that now only one terrorist is active in Srinagar city. After the killing of two migrant workers in Srinagar city, the administration had stepped up vigil around the minority clusters in Kashmir.

There are several clusters across Kashmir where migrant workers are or non-local government employees live in rented accommodations or in government accommodations, including the migrant Kashmiri pandits who are working in the Valley.

With PTI inputs