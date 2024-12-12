Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA searches premises of Arsh Dala’s associates in Punjab and Haryana

In a crackdown on the terrorist-gangster nexus case, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches on the premises of the alleged operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Terrorist Force and those connected to Canada-based Arsh Dala, in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Arsh Dala (HT FIle)

The NIA sleuths swooped down at the premises of suspects linked to arrested accused Baljeet Maur and those connected with Dala and Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF) in Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Mansa in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana, officials said.

Official sources said that no one was arrested today.

In Bathinda, the NIA raided three places and the state police teams from different districts were deployed at the raided spots.

As per the information, NIA teams seized several incriminating materials, including mobiles, digital devices and documents which are being examined by the agency in a case registered early this year on the directions of the union home ministry.

NIA has been investigating the various terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to recruit India-based associates to carry out criminal terror acts, raise funds through large-scale extortions, smuggle terrorist hardware into India, and facilitate the movement of such illegal arms and ammunition.

The investigations so far have revealed attempts by foreign-based main accused and handlers of terrorist outfits to carry recruitment of cadres in the country for carrying out terror acts on Indian soil.