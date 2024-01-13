Terrorists open fire on army vehicles in Poonch, no casualties

A commanding officer of 39 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and his escort escaped unhurt after terrorists opened fire on their vehicles in Dharati area of Lower Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on Friday evening. Friday’s incident occurred around 6 pm when the colonel was returning to his unit. (HT image for representational purpose)

The abortive attack, first of the year 2024, comes barely 21 days after terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles in Dhatyar Morh of Surankote in the same district on December 21, which had left four soldiers dead and three injured.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the December 21 attack.

Friday’s incident occurred around 6 pm when the colonel was returning to his unit.

Official sources said, “A Colonel, Commanding Officer of a RR Unit, was moving in his official Tata Safari vehicle with his escort of four men trailing him in a Maruti Gypsy. He was moving towards Poonch from KG sector when terrorists fired upon the two vehicles.”

The two vehicles stopped at a distance and the soldiers from the escort vehicle opened few rounds of retaliatory fire.

Following abortive bid by terrorists, army rushed additional reinforcements to the site and launched a massive search operation.

“No casualties have been reported. The commanding officer and his escort are safe,” said sources.

Meanwhile, Army’s White Knight Corps at Nagrota issued a brief statement on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“At around 1800h (6 pm) today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati #Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search Operations by #IndianArmy and #JKP are in progress,” it read.

“The area has dense jungles and hilly terrain. The modus operandi of the terrorists remained the same, to camouflage themselves in the hilly terrain and then ambush their target,” said sources.

Sources referred to three successful ambushes by the terrorists last year on April 20 in Tota Gali of Poonch, on May 5 in Kandi forest of Rajouri and on December 21 at Dhatyar Morh in Poonch’s Surankote.

Five soldiers travelling in an army truck were ambushed in Tota Gali in Poonch on April 20.

On May 5, at least five commandos of the Para forces were killed in an IED blast triggered by terrorists at Kandi forests in Rajouri and on December 21 at least four soldiers were killed and three injured when terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh.

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, stressed upon intensifying anti-terror operations in the hinterland besides strengthening security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) across the union territory, especially in the two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, at a high level security review meeting .

On December 27, defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited Rajouri where he had informed the soldiers that to stop Dhatyar Morh like terror ambush, security forces and intelligence agencies were taking requisite steps.

“I feel that such incidents can’t be taken for granted. We need to be more alert. I know you all are alert but there is need to be more alert and vigilant,” he said.

On January 2, home minister had reviewed security situation across Jammu and Kashmir at a high level meeting in Delhi.

Since October 2021, Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces.