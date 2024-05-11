Tewari assures Chandigarh industry of a simplified GST

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Friday assured the city-based industry that a modified and simplified GST will be among the top most priorities of the INDIA government once it came to power. Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari during a foot march in Sector 46 on Friday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a function organised by the Chandigarh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tewari said that the Congress party had a track record of ensuring a trade and business-friendly environment, “free from inspector raj and tax terrorism”.

Interacting with the two-time MP and former Union minister, the CII members urged him to get the Mohali International Airport energised. They pointed out that despite extensive infrastructure and adequate facilities available, there were hardly any international flights from the airport.

They also suggested greater synergy between the administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula to provide a better, business-friendly environment.

The CII also presented a document “Growth Agenda for Chandigarh”, listing some key suggestions, including more flights from Chandigarh, a world class convention centre and developing Greater Chandigarh Region (GCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region.

Among those present on the occasion were included CII Chandigarh chairman Anurag Gupta, Sameer Goyal, Manmohan Singh Kohli, Rajiv Kalia, Vikram Hans, Amarbir Singh and Ravinder Singh Pali.

FOSWAC felicitates Tewari

The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), felicitated Tewari at a function on Friday.

The function was attended by all office-bearers of FOSWAC, and presidents and general secretaries of various Resident Welfare Associations of the city.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, FOSWAC president Baljinder Singh Bittu and senior party leaders were also present.

The FOSWAC representatives listed various issues being faced by city residents, urging early resolution.

Tewari assured the federation members that Chandigarh’s development and addressing the basic issues of the residents will be his first and foremost priority after becoming the city’s MP. He said since he belonged to Chandigarh, he was seized of its problems and how to resolve them.

The Congress candidate also took out a foot march in Sector 46, where he interacted with residents and shopkeepers.