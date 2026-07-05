Tewari inaugurates open-air gym, dedicates CCTV cameras in Chandigarh

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari inaugurated an open-air gym and children’s swings at the CPWD residential area in Sector 7, Ward 2 on Sunday, dedicating the facilities to local residents. The project was completed with an approximate grant of ₹7 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. The MP also inaugurated CCTV cameras installed in the small flats area of Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran. (HT File)

Speaking on the occasion, the former Union minister emphasised that a healthy individual is better equipped to fulfil responsibilities toward family and society. He said the open-air gym would provide residents with an opportunity to exercise in a healthy, open environment. Highlighting the importance of sports in tackling drug abuse, he said sports foster a spirit of healthy competition and help keep young people away from addiction. He added that the newly installed swings for children would contribute to their physical as well as mental development.

Later, the MP also inaugurated CCTV cameras installed in the small flats area of Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran. The surveillance system was set up with an MPLAD grant of approximately ₹5 lakh.

Addressing residents, Tewari said the CCTV cameras would play a vital role in curbing anti-social activities and strengthening law and order in the locality. He reiterated that the health and safety of UT residents remain among his highest priorities.