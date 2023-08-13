Random Forays: Tackling unwanted thoughts is important

The uptight, stressed, reactive times that we live in are taking their toll. Everyone seems to be on the edge of the seat, as it were, but not out of excitement for life itself, albeit out of sheer edginess. Being outdoors amid nature can be a great healer. (iStockphoto)

There is a prevailing uneasiness in the ecosystem, which cannot be simply attributed to the pathetic levels of public discourse that we are continually subjected to. It has to also do with inner qualms that refuse to subside. Tensions relating to jobs, relationships, targets, promotions, transfers, enquiries and finances are burdening many who are otherwise “successful” individuals.

Those who are simply trying to make ends meet are anyway despondent at what life’s roulette game has thrown up for them. But those who should be grateful and content with the many blessings that they have received over the years are also losing the battle of the mind by way of overthinking.

Our thoughts are what we are, after all. We are not the body, we are the mind, or more correctly, as the scriptures tell us, we are the soul. But for now, let us focus on the mind. Unwanted thoughts are invaders to be wary of. They are intrusive, troublesome and potentially pernicious.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine of the United States of America, “Individuals can experience unwanted thoughts about events that have occurred in the past, that might happen in the future, or that may never happen at all. The unwanted thoughts experienced by healthy individuals are similar in form and content to the thoughts reported by patients suffering from depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Parents who worry about their children, students who fret over their future and youngsters who worry about their relationships are normal people. But an overdose of worry is grossly detrimental to progress in life.

Basically, we have to watch negative thoughts and not allow them to run riot in our minds without being reprimanded for disturbing our peace. Triggers of unwanted thought-patterns exist all around us, but we have to be vigilant and not allow cynical friends or alarming news campaigns to rattle us too much.

Take the example of a Himachal resident sunning himself high up in the mountains, even during a mild summer. He hardly appears to gaze at his phone or even shift from his position for hours at times. A frenzied city resident can hardly be visualised as ever contemplating a similar peaceful state of being.

Yet, there are those amidst us who remain cool and unruffled despite the general sense of chaos that often pervades their environs. Two people in the same situation are never equally affected by going beyond their control. One of them is possibly winning the inner battle whereas the other might be losing it.

To a large extent the people around us play a major role in affecting our mindset. Paramahansa Yogananda, author of the “Autobiography of a Yogi”, said that company is stronger than will power. To change our colleagues or even friends might not be entirely plausible but to maintain a certain distance from people with negative vibes is quite feasible.

Someone with a healthy sense of humour will find a joke to crack even in a tense situation. At times, such attempts at being funny might not be appreciated by those around, especially if the jokes are banal, but such persons deserve full marks for trying!

What is the point in agreeing to everything that a disaster-monger says on a long train trip, for instance? A stoic silence instead of nodding and falling in line with his caustic vibes, might do the trick. Even a self-centred pessimist would give up when he receives no fodder for his diatribe.

The answer to life’s mindspace challenge probably lies in spending more time outdoors, with nature, or with some soulful music playing in the background. Regular meditation is a practice that enhances the quality of our lives magnificently. Wholesome conversations over coffee with well-meaning friends are also great healers.

Who wants to be a sitting duck for all the poisonous barbs that keep flying around on social media anyway? Always better to duck a vicious bouncer than to meet it head on, even if one is made of steely stuff!

vivek.atray@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON