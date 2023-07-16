Random Forays: The PR the really matters

The global public relations (PR) community is bracing to celebrate its annual day with great fanfare on July 16. Seminars are being held and conferences convened. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and the enhancement of technological tools are being discussed threadbare on the occasion. The global public relations (PR) community is bracing to celebrate its annual day with great fanfare on July 16. (HT File)

But the one element that should tower above all else is the empathetic element. No amount of AI can unseat the constant need for the global comity of nations to highlight essential human causes and human stories that truly inspire.

Very few organisations focus on PR that impacts society in a positive, meaningful manner. Most only set out to promote their own products, services or goals. Yet, those entities, even if they are commercial in nature, which consider alleviation of the disadvantaged as their larger goal, are truly on the right track.

Take for instance the advertisement of a major liquor company which focuses only on philanthropic initiatives like cleansing ocean peripheries. There is no mention of their core product but the altruistic message truly enhances the brand image and the stature of the company

By widening the horizon of their public relations efforts instead of being narrow-minded in selling their products, organisations are able to enhance their prestige.

Public relations efforts that highlight employees who are lower in the hierarchy instead of focussing only top shot CEOs, are better received. Government PR departments can also take a leaf out of the book of such initiatives and earn greater goodwill. For instance, if a state’s police department brings to public notice more episodes of constable level service that goes beyond the call of duty, the image of the police at large will improve significantly.

Government PR executives would also do well to concentrate on rural stories or examples from lower income sections of society that hinge on human compassion. There have been glaring instances of departments advertising a new initiative using stock images from the internet and often falling flat on the face when someone points out that the image is from across the border! Such efforts would be much more believable and palatable if real life examples from society are highlighted and showcased.

Public relations professionals also bear the burden nowadays of combating mischief caused by fake news. Many a reputation has been sullied by fake stories that spread like wildfire through trigger-happy WhatsApp users. Websites which expose such fake news and bring out the truth are invaluable resources. PR departments need to work with alacrity and alertness when misleading news is being propelled by contrary forces

During the pandemic, there were innumerable rumours floating around and the collective mood had seriously plummeted to abysmal levels. PR professionals from healthcare related organisations performed a yeoman’s role in counter exposing such rumours.

Another aspect that the PR community must pay attention to is the need for utter accuracy. There are howlers galore, at times, in press releases issued by governmental as well as non governmental entities. Seldom is a system of double checking and proofreading followed given the fact that speed is of the essence these days But in the frenzy that the current era almost demands, correctness often takes a beating. Due diligence is often tossed out of the window in the quest for being the first out of the blocks and beating the competition.

I recall an instance when I was heading a PR department and a minor mishap was blown out of proportion by an electronic media channel. As a result there was gross misinformation being disseminated by the channel for a while before a strong intervention by yours truly rectified matters.

A young PR professional needs to be poised to spring into action but also needs composure and gravitas. In representing a public sector or even private sector organisation, great responsibility lies upon the shoulders of those entrusted with letting the outside world know the truth and yet not allowing anything to tarnish the reputation.

Bill Gates famously said if he was down to his last dollar, he would spend it on PR. Many a wrong impression can indeed be righted by balanced and effective PR efforts. And these cannot afford to be sporadic, but must necessarily be constant and continual, without end.

