{The family migrated to India in 2001} Don’t send my family to Pak: Hindu migrant pleads with Hry govt

Blurb: Nand Lal received Indian citizenship in 2017, but his wife, son and daughter still live in India on long-term visas Satish Kumar, Panipat assistant commissioner of police, said that the family’s documents had been verified and submitted to higher authorities for further action. (HT Photo)

As diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan worsen following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people—mostly tourists—a Pakistani Hindu family residing in Haryana’s Panipat is left anxious about their future in India.

The family, originally from Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, migrated to India in 2001. The head of the family, Nand Lal, was granted Indian citizenship in 2017. However, his wife Sumitra, son Rahul and daughter Varsha continue to live in India on long-term visas (LTVs). Varsha was born in Panipat.

Nand Lal shared his concerns about the uncertain future his family faces amid the tightening of immigration policies following the recent escalation in hostilities between the two nations.

“The police officials had called us today (on Monday) and sought our details. They have shared our details with the senior officials of the Haryana government and asked us to wait for the fate of three other family members. I urge the Haryana government not to send my wife and two children to Pakistan as the Hindus are facing atrocities there. We have followed all norms and laws in India,” said Nand Lal.

He added that although local police have informed him that his wife and children will not be deported immediately, they could not guarantee what would happen in the coming days.

Satish Kumar, Panipat assistant commissioner of police, said that the family’s documents had been verified and submitted to higher authorities for further action. “The family head has Indian citizenship and other members are Pakistan nationals and are staying on long-term visas,” he said.

On April 25, 15 Pakistani Hindu nationals from Balsamand village in Hisar district, who had been living in Haryana for the past nine months without valid visas, were taken to a Pakistani camp in New Delhi for security reasons.

The Indian government had announced revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, with the exception of two categories — long-term visas (LTVs) and diplomatic/official visas. Pakistani nationals on medical visas were given until April 29 to leave India. Indian nationals residing in Pakistan were also advised to return home immediately.

Later, the ministry of external affairs clarified that the visa revocation does not apply to Pakistani Hindus residing in India on LTVs. “With reference to the Government of India’s decision to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals, it is clarified that the revocation of visas does not apply to long-term visas (LTVs) issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals. These LTVs remain valid,” the statement said.

The Haryana government has instructed all Pakistani nationals staying in the state on medical visas to exit by April 29, in line with the central government’s directive.