The ‘reel’ deal: Parties tapping Instagram to amplify reach during PU polls

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Aug 31, 2023 02:02 AM IST

Parties are now also embracing “youthful” platforms like Instagram and talking in the language of reels and stories, which many youngsters are drawn to

In an effort to resonate with the youth’s interests, student parties have turned to popular social media platforms for election campaigning, along with the routine classroom visits of departments and canvassing at popular spots like Student Centre and departmental canteens.

Student parties have turned to popular social media platforms for PU election campaigning. (HT photo)
While campaigning through social media is not new, parties are now also embracing “youthful” platforms like Instagram and talking in the language of reels and stories, which many youngsters are drawn to.

Sath, a relatively new party, is using their Instagram page to keep students updated on their activities. Their Instagram page shows party president Jodh Singh, along with his team, conducting raids on the hostels in the university among other activities to highlight the student issues.

PU’s homegrown party, Students of Panjab University, SOPU, is also sharing videos on Instagram as they look to resurrect the “yellow wave” as they term it. President Balraj Singh Sidhu said, “It is beneficial for us to reach out to so many students on such platforms and to put forward our view the way we want. However, on a flip side, rival parties are using meme pages and troll pages to defame the candidates of other parties. So, social media must be used responsibly.”

Students are also running their own portals to stay updated with the campus events. Sourav Kansal, founder of a student-run venture, PU Pulse, said, “We started as a Facebook page and have now majorly shifted to Instagram due to its popularity among the young crowd. We are running the page with 60-odd members, all students of Panjab University or one of the city colleges.”

A student party member explained that students closely followed portals like PU Pulse, especially during elections, and their posts even have some influence on the voting patterns.

