The Silent Orchards: Himachal’s apple belt missing the poll din

In the heart of the apple belt, nestled between the winding curves of the Theog-Hatkoti highway, once a centre bustling with political activities, voters’ apathy towards the Lok Sabha elections is worrying the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alike. Of the 17 assembly segments comprising the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, six fall under the apple-growing belt. (HT Photo)

The apple orchards, once abuzz with activity, now bear witness to the quietude. Labour shortage plagues the region, compounding the growers’ woes as they struggle to reap a fair return for their toil.

Of the 17 assembly segments comprising the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, six assembly fall under the apple-growing belt — Theog, Rohru, Jubbal Kotkhai, Chopal, and parts of Kasumpti- particularly in areas around Fagu and Mashobra, and in large parts of Shillai in Sirmaur.

Growers stare at uncertain future

As a fresh season dawns, the orchards wait in anticipation, with owners engrossed in the meticulous task of management. The once vibrant highway, adorned with colourful banners of political parties, now wears a desolate look.

“The public is disenchanted with political announcements that are just cosmetic; they don’t reach the ground. Whether it’s Party A or B, they talk about the same thing and have nothing concrete to offer. I have never seen people so disinterested in the elections,” says 74-year-old Rajpal Chauhan, a social activist and progressive apple grower from Dumehar village in Kotkhai.

The burgeoning township of Rohru, the constituency represented by six-time chief minister (CM) Virbhadra Singh is representative of the region’s growing economy. Poll din, however, remains missing here as well.

“The last two elections, I have actively worked for the party hoping to get employment. However, after struggling to get a job for a decade, I was still not considered anywhere,” says Rohit Negi, who has now resorted to beekeeping “This year, I decided not to go out to campaign and will only go out to vote,” he adds.

The condition of lateral roads linking the villages in Rohru is poor. “As farmers, our main concern is the road condition as it adds to worries about taking the fruit to market. We have to pay double the freight to take apples and other fruits,” says Progressive Growers Association (PGA) president Lokinder Singh Bisht, a resident of Bashala.

“The Bashala-Antapu road was put under the MLA priority seven years ago and tendered five years ago. The contractor, however, left after doing only 10-15% work and now the amount is about to lapse and no contractor is willing to take the work as rates have gone up drastically in the last five years, leaving the public to suffer. During monsoons, the road is unusable. The villagers here pay ₹50 to ₹60 per box for a 13-km transport,” he points out.

A surprise in the offing?

The political players, however, remain hopeful of the poll pitch reaping dividends.

Congress’ challenger Vinod Sultanpuri is banking on the work done for the apple-growing belt by the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, saying, “Our government has done a lot for the apple belts in the last 15 months, while also ensuring all-round development. People are smart and will vote for the work.”

BJP Shimla candidate and sitting MP Suresh Kashyap, on the other hand, also exuded confidence of retaining the seat, saying, “I have toured the constituency several times and the public response is very good.”

Experts, however, view the apparent voter apathy and missing enthusiasm among party workers as a signal of “invisible anti-incumbency” against the sitting BJP MP.

“The voters’ silence signals that a surprise is in store. It’s a big puzzle for the poll pundits and analysts. However, unlike the previous two Lok Sabha elections, this time there is hardly any visible ‘Modi wave’ for the BJP candidate,” says political expert and Himachal Pradesh University’s political science department head Ramesh .K Chauhan.

“The Simla seat has a decisive number of voters from the apple belt, and voters here are not very happy and satisfied with the sitting BJP MP’s stand on the issues relating to the growers and their demands,” he adds.

Last year’s bountiful harvest had brought a fleeting moment of relief for the fruit growers only to be dashed by the merciless fury of rain-triggered floods, driving prices to rock bottom.

The season after the Covid-19 pandemic was lean, but the produce improved last year. Excess rain and flooding, however, adversely impacted the season,” says Ashutosh Chauhan, an apple grower in Baghi village in Kotkhai.