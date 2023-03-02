Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Theft at high-security Karnal mini-secretariat building

Theft at high-security Karnal mini-secretariat building

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 02, 2023 07:45 PM IST

The thieves also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the Karnal mini-secretariat building after stealing ₹25 lakh from the strongroom of Saral Kendra; the theft is exposed chinks in the high-security campus which remains under surveillance round-the-clock

In a major security breach at the Karnal mini-secretariat, thieves broke into the strongroom of Saral Kendra and took away 25 lakh on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Thieves stole <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh from the strongroom of Saral Kendra at Karnal mini-secretariat building on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (HT Photo)
Thieves stole 25 lakh from the strongroom of Saral Kendra at Karnal mini-secretariat building on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (HT Photo)

The thieves also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the building, which also accommodates the district police headquarters and deputy commissioner’s office and remains under surveillance round-the-clock.

The incident came to the fore when the staff of Saral Kendra turned up for work on Thursday morning and found the door of the strongroom broken and the cash missing. Police have roped in forensic experts to assist in the case.

Police investigation the crime scene at the Saral Kendra strongroom, at Karnal mini-secretariat, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Police investigation the crime scene at the Saral Kendra strongroom, at Karnal mini-secretariat, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The money taken away by the thieves included the fee deposited by applicants of registration cards, driving licence and others.

Manoj Kumar, the motor registration clerk at Karnal SDM office, who is the complainant in the case, said the cash could not be deposited in the bank due to some problem so they had kept it in the locker.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and probe is on.

When asked if action will be taken against cops deployed in the security of the mini-secretariat, the SP said investigation is underway and the case is being probed from all angles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out