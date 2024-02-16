There seems to be some understanding between Punjab govt, farmers: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said it seems that the protesting farmers have the support of the Punjab government. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI)

Responding to a question during a briefing, Khattar said that the way things have been conducted indicated this. “I would not like to comment on this as we are not witness to any such conversation where political support to protesting farmers has been promised. But the Punjab government could have stopped the movement of farmers. If they didn’t, then there must have been some understanding,” he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that the Delhi government also says that they support the farmers’ movement. “Supporting demands of farmers is one thing but lending support to their movement does not send the right message,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said that Punjab’s experience in dealing with this situation is relatively new as compared to Haryana. “If Punjab bears this for a year, then it will be able to share its experience,” Khattar said.

He suggested that the Punjab government could be persuaded by farmers to follow the Haryana model on procurement. “We buy 14 crops at an assured price. Besides, Bhavantar payments are also given for 21 horticultural crops,” he said.

The CM said by painting a dangerous picture (of agitation), no one will be able to damage the equation between the Prime Minister and people of this country.

Questioning the motive behind the farmers’ protest, Khattar said the way farmers have started their march, it looks as if they are moving like an army on an offensive, with tractors, hydraulic cranes and huge ration supplies. “We have an objection to the way they are proceeding. Tractor is not a mode of transport but a farm implement. Everyone knows what happened last time. The farmers dropped anchor at the Delhi border for more than a year causing inconvenience to people and losses of the enterprise,” he said.