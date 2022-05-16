Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana
Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana

The escapee had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments; Haryana Police had arrested him on May 12
A thief accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
A thief accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from Haryana police's custody in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police near Sherpur, Meharban, on Saturday.

The escapee, Arun of Mullanpur Dakha, had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments, which he allegedly stole from Ludhiana’s Sherpur area on May 11. The Haryana Police had arrested Arun on May 12 from Hisar.

The complainant, assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, said, ” We took him to a public toilet, where the accused pushed both of us and made a run for it. We chased him, but he managed to escape.”

Investigating officer, ASI Rajesh Kumar, said a case had been registered against the accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person in his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sewadar ends life, woman among two booked for abetment

Ludhiana Two people, including a woman, were booked for abetment to suicide after the ‘sewadar’ (volunteer) of a gurdwara ended his life on Saturday. The accused are Gurjit Kaur of Hindopatti village of Ghudani Kalan and Jashanpreet Singh of Tugal village. The complainant, Harpreet Singh, a priest at Gurdwara Nimsar Sahib, Ghudani Kalan, said the accused had been harassing the victim. A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused.

2 more test Covid positive

Ludhiana Two more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Sunday, pushing the district’s total case count to 1,09,911. Of the total cases, 1,07,608 people have recovered from the infection, while 2,280 have succumbed to it. At present, there are 23 active cases in the district, out of which 22 are under home isolation, while one patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

GCG pays tribute to Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

Ludhiana Government College for Girls’ department of music instruments organised a ‘sur tarang’ event to pay tribute to Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and to commemorate the memory of department founder Sudesh Arora on Saturday. Vanita Kale Ram and Jai Dev, a tabla player from Punjabi University, Patiala, were the guests for the day Department head Yogesh Sharma welcomed the special guests, while students performed ‘varind vadan’ under the guidance of Sharanjit Kaur Parmar. The aim of this event was to encourage youngsters to take up music. A presentation exhibiting the contribution of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma in the field of music was shown to the students.

SAVJC organises fitness marathon

Ludhiana Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a fourth Run for Health outside the Guru Nanak Stadium, which capped the area of 5 km for the run on Sunday. Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was the chief guest on the occasion. He, along with college management committee president Komal Jain and principal Sandeep Kumar. flagged off the run. Students from various schools and colleges participated in the event, aimed at promoting the message of maintaining fitness as a lifestyle. Ritik Sharma and Yogita won the in boys’ and girls’ categories, while Naitik Mujal bagged the first position in the kidss category.

