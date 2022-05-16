Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana
A man accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police near Sherpur, Meharban, on Saturday.
The escapee, Arun of Mullanpur Dakha, had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments, which he allegedly stole from Ludhiana’s Sherpur area on May 11. The Haryana Police had arrested Arun on May 12 from Hisar.
The complainant, assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, said, ” We took him to a public toilet, where the accused pushed both of us and made a run for it. We chased him, but he managed to escape.”
Investigating officer, ASI Rajesh Kumar, said a case had been registered against the accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person in his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Pune crime branch raids illegal hookah bars, hotels for operating beyond deadline
The social security cell of the Pune crime branch has raided plush entertainment joints in Mundhwa, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas on Saturday as part of its four-week-long crackdowns on illegal hookah joints and hotels operating beyond the stipulated deadline. The SSC officials stated that they had received a tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was operating in one of the joints in Kalyani Nagar at around 2.55 am.
Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18. Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district's Chadoora on Thursday. The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its 'Mohalla Nigrani Samitis' have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
