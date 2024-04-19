 Thieves break car window, steal ₹1.5 lakh in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Thieves break car window, steal 1.5 lakh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2024 05:06 AM IST

On being informed, the Division Number 5 police initiated an investigation; Ludhiana police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused

Miscreants stole a bag containing 1.5 lakh cash after smashing the windowpane of a Land Cruiser parked outside a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday.

The ASI added that the police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR. (Getty image)

Police said the woman had come to the restaurant in her car to attend a party. Sarabha Nagar is one of the posh localities of the city and is near the municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office.

On being informed, the Division Number 5 police initiated an investigation. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

ASI Harbhajan Singh said the woman made a call to the police control room about the theft following which the police reached the spot. The woman said she parked her car outside the restaurant and went inside. After some time when she came out, she was shocked to see the windowpane of the vehicle was broken open and the bag had been stolen.

The ASI added that the police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR.

