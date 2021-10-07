Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves decamp with nickel, copper from Ludhiana factory
chandigarh news

Thieves decamp with nickel, copper from Ludhiana factory

Thieves decamped with 550kg nickel and 3.50kg copper from a factory unit in Moti Nagar, Ludhiana (Representative photo)
Thieves decamped with 550kg nickel and 3.50kg copper from a factory unit in Moti Nagar, Ludhiana (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves decamped with 550kg nickel and 3.50kg copper from a factory unit in Moti Nagar.

Complainant Lakshay Rai told the police that he owns a hand tool manufacturing unit, Arvind Forging, in Industrial Area-A.

On October 3, he closed the factory unit around 5pm and went home. The next day when he opened the unit, he was shocked to find 550kg nickel and 3.5kg copper missing. He said the materials were worth around 20 lakh. After preliminary probe, police registered a case on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Sulakhan Singh said a case under Section 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras located in the vicinity are being checked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out