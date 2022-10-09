Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Third accused arrested in J&K sextortion case

Third accused arrested in J&K sextortion case

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:38 AM IST

J&K Police identified the third accused as Showkat Ahmad Ragoo, an accomplice of main accused Nadeem Nadu who worked with a local news agency and was arrested on September 30 after a complaint was registered against him and others at the women police station in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested the third accused in the rape and extortion case of a woman in which two ‘self-styled journalists’ were nabbed earlier. (Image for representational purpose)
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested the third accused in the rape and extortion case of a woman in which two 'self-styled journalists' were nabbed earlier. (Image for representational purpose)
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested the third accused in the rape and extortion case of a woman in which two ‘self-styled journalists’ were nabbed earlier.

They identified the third accused as Showkat Ahmad Ragoo, an accomplice of main accused Nadeem Nadu who worked with a local news agency and was arrested on September 30 after a complaint was registered against him and others at the women police station in Srinagar.

“Third accused arrested in rape, blackmailing and extortion case namely Showkat Ahmad Ragoo , resident of Anantnag. He is an associate of Nadeem Nadu and working in PHE (public health engineering) department. Two self styled Journalists have already been arrested in this case,” said Srinagar police in a tweet.

On Monday, the police had nabbed another associate of Nadu, Salman Shah who was working with a weekly newspaper.

The police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case after Nadu, a resident of New Quazi Bagh, Anantnag, was arrested.

The police had called Nadu a ‘self proclaimed journalist’, saying that a complaint was received from a woman (name withheld) that the accused lured her through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help, forced her into a sexual relationship after fraudulently sedating her.

They said that the victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures and used those to blackmail her into forced sexual Intercourse many times.

The police said that investigation was on in the case to unearth more facts.

