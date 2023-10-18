News / Cities / Chandigarh News / This Kumbhkarna has flown in all the way from Canada

This Kumbhkarna has flown in all the way from Canada

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Oct 18, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Gorang, who is essaying the role of Kumbhkarna, the Ramlila being staged at Dhanas, said that he had been an active participant of the Ramlila for five years – from 2015 to 2020, before he left for foreign shores.

The foreign shores could not keep this 24-year-old from his true calling – the Ramlila stage. Gorang Verma, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, who had left for Canada on a study visa in August 2021, specially planned his homeland trip during the festival season so that he could get back to the Ramlila stage.

Gorang Verma as Kumbhkarna at the Ramlila stage in Dhanas. (HT Photo)
“In Canada, I wasn’t able to be a part of this tradition. But my enthusiasm for Ramlila remained strong, and so I made the heartfelt decision to return home this festive season to take up the role of Kumbhkarna.”

“Ramlila has a deep family connection for me as my father and uncles were actively involved in it. My father, in fact, portrayed Sugriva for eight years. This tradition and their influence instilled a love for acting in me from a very young age,” he added.

Gorang is actively involved with the Yuva Vikas Ramlila and Dussehra Committee in Dhanas. His 42-year-old uncle, Rakesh Verma, has portrayed the character of Ravana for at least 25 years.

He expressed his enthusiasm for performing alongside his uncle. They share a strong chemistry and even have a scene where they engage in a captivating dialogue together.

Gorang is excited about his upcoming performance on October 22, 23, and 24. He’s eagerly looking forward to taking the stage. “I’m absolutely thrilled about portraying Kumbhkarna,” he added.

