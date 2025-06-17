Those engaged in drug trade will face harsh punishment: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reiterating the state government’s firm stance against drug and mining mafias, said those engaged in drug trade will face harsh punishment. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)

Sukhu was in Una. He said those involved in the Chitta trade would be put behind bars. “We will not allow the future of our youth to be jeopardised,” he said, during his visit to Una on Monday. He warned all those engaged in the drug trade would definitely face imprisonment. Properties illegally acquired through drugs would be seized.

In Una, CM Sukhu dedicated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects amounting to ₹25.79 crore, with a focus on strengthening education and infrastructure in the region. The CM inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, built at a cost of ₹8.79 crore and inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block at the Government Degree College Una, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for a new girls hostel to be constructed within the same campus at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

In his address, the CM said that from the next academic session, the Government Senior Secondary (Boys) School, Una, would be converted into a co-educational institution on CBSE pattern.

He said that the government has successfully dealt with economic instability besides natural and political disasters. He thanked people for their trust and cooperation and also thanked the deities for their blessings.