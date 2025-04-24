Threats to Kashmiri students: J&K CM says in touch with state govts

After reports of threats to Kashmiri students and traders in different states, including Himachal Pradesh, following Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he is in touch with his counterparts. Shikara boatmen holding placards, distributed to them by a group of students, at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday. They were protesting against the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)

“The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart chief ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Earlier, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that Kashmiri students were worried nationwide and sought the CM’s intervention. “Videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country,” Dar said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also issued a statement saying its chief Mehbooba Mufti had talked to Union home minister Amit Shah about the safety of Kashmiri students and traders. “The former chief minister spoke with the Union home minister and raised the alarming issue of threats faced by Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country following the attack, one of the deadliest in the region since 2019. Mufti urged the home minister to intervene without delay to ensure the safety and protection of these vulnerable communities, wherever such incidents are being reported. The Kashmiri diaspora should not have to bear the brunt of this tragedy through threats and harassment. She requested Amit Shah ji to take immediate action to safeguard our students and traders, ensuring they can live and work without fear,” the party spokesman said quoting Mehbooba Mufti.

Several videos are circulating on social media in which Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and other places were asked to leave in the aftermath of the attack.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst terror attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in February 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.