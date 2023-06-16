Radical Sikh leader Amritpal’s three aides challenge detention under NSA

The three aides of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh have approached Punjab and Haryana high court challenging their detention under the National Security Act, 1980. Earlier on May 6, one Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, had challenged his detention in which the court has sought response from the Centre and Punjab by July 10. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The petitions of Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke and Basant Singh were taken up by the bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu and posted the matters for hearing on June 19.

The pleas say in the detention orders no culpable overt act had been attributed and only thing repeated again and again in the orders are that they are associates of Amritpal Singh. The order of detention also does not show tendencies for resorting to violence and there is also not even a single allegation of giving provocative speeches which could be dubbed as anti-national, the pleas further argue adding that detention without a trial is very serious matter as it curtailed the personal liberty of a person, which are guaranteed by the Constitution.

All of these are lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and were detained in the operation undertaken by Centre and Punjab following crackdown launched on March 18, against the Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh. He was nabbed following an almost month-long chase. A total of 10 persons, including Amritpal Singh, are lodged in Assam jail, against whom NSA has been invoked.