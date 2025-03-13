Menu Explore
Three arrested for Feb 28 murder in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 13, 2025 09:36 AM IST

One of the accused is still at large; they had killed Rahul Bansal of Gidderbaha when he was out with his two flatmates for allegedly having pizza on February 28, say police

Twelve days after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of men in Zirakpur, police caught three of the four accused, including a juvenile, on Tuesday. While the police have arrested Yashpal alias Jassu, Harpreet Singh of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan besides a juvenile, fourth suspect Vijay Pal continues to evade arrest.

Investigators say victim’s former flatmate had them informing about a brawl with some men after which the murder took place.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bansal from Gidderbaha, was residing in a residential society in Zirakpur. At 11.15 pm on February 28, Bansal went to have pizza with his two flatmates, Goldy, who also hails from Gidderbaha, and Rahul Charaya, a resident of Muktsar Sahib.

According to Goldy’s statement to the police, they saw six to seven men assaulting another person on VIP Road. As they attempted to intervene, the group dragged Bansal from the back seat of the car and stabbed him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons, the complainant mentioned.

Bansal was rushed to the GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, investigators said Kala, a former flatmate of the victim who also hails from Gidderbaha, had called Goldy informing him about his brawl with some men.

All the accused were booked under Sections 103(murder), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is responsible for any crimes committed by the group) and 191(3) ( rioting with a deadly weapon) of the BNS at the Zirakpur police station.

