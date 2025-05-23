Three arrested in Raipur Rani firing case

The district police crime branch has apprehended three key accused in connection with an attack by alleged mining mafia on a mining officer and his team. The incident, involving firing and assault, took place at a screening plant zone near Tangri Bridge in Raipur Rani on Tuesday. The trio was presented before the local court on Thursday and remanded for three days to aid in the recovery of the weapon and to identify others who were involved. (HT File)

Police and mining department personnel were on duty at a checkpoint in Raipur Rani to curb illegal mining when, around 3 am on May 20, a group of young men approached the team on foot. One of them fired a pistol, with the bullet narrowly missing an official’s head. Three individuals then physically assaulted the staff, severely injuring Praveen Yadav, before fleeing while issuing death threats.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya informed that the three arrested accused are Ankit from village Sultanpur, Gurdeep alias Pehlwan, from village Rampur, Raipur Rani and Rajiv Kumar from Joli village, Panchkula. All three have criminal histories. Accused Ankit Rana has a total of six serious cases registered against him, including attempted murder and violations of Arms Act. Gurdeep has two extortion cases, and Rajiv has one extortion case registered against him.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act on Tuesday. The trio was presented before the local court on Thursday and remanded for three days to aid in the recovery of the weapon and to identify others who were involved.