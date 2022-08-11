Three arrested with 10 kg poppy husk, 130 gm heroin in Ludhiana
Police’s Crime Branch 1 and 2 arrested three men after recovering 10 kg poppy husk and 30 gm and 100 gm heroin respectively from their possession.
In the first case, a team of Crime Branch 2 led by inspector Beant Juneja, Crime Branch 2 in-charge, arrested Rajpal Singh, 57, of Giaspura with 10 kg poppy husk at a check post near Rose Garden in Giaspura.
The second accused, Karanjit Singh, 24, of Gopal Nagar, Thana Tibba, was arrested with 30 gm heroin at a check post installed near the Star City Colony by Crime Branch 2. He was travelling with the heroin on a motorcycle, which has also been impounded by the police.
Karanjit, during investigation, revealed that he acquired the heroin form an alleged drug peddler, Harpreet Singh, 28, of Tajpur village.
The accused said he was paid ₹1,000 per day for supplying the heroin. Police are currently working on arresting Harpreet.
A third accused, Balwinder Singh of Daad village, was arrested with 100 gm heroin at a check post installed at Pakhowal Road near the village by a Crime Branch 1 team. During questioning, he revealed the name of an accomplice, Harpreet Singh, who is currently lodged in jail in a drug-related case. The two accused, along with Harpreet’s father Balkar Singh, were all allegedly involved in peddling drugs.
Separates cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered.
PG owner booked for employing 11-year-old
Police booked a DMC road resident who runs a paying-guest (PG) accommodation for allegedly employing an 11-year-old. The minor was rescued by the district task force team of the child welfare committee.
A complaint had been lodged by the committee against the accused, Pankaj, who runs a girls’ PG near Rajpura Chowk on DMC road.
Gurjit Singh of the child welfare committee said the employment situation of the minor, who hails from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was uncovered after a tip-off.
Sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh said, “We are yet to arrest the accused as he is away for some work in Rajasthan. We will soon follow the legal procedure as the child has been rescued now.”
The accused have been booked under sections 3A, 14 of the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act 1986.
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
