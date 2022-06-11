Three arrested with 2 kg heroin in Moga

The district police on Friday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered two Kg heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Kala and Sukhchain Singh alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala and Satnam Singh alias Sonu of Laatianwala village in Kapurthala.

A case has been registered under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at police station Baghapurana.

Jaswant and Sukhchain have already been facing criminal cases under the NDPS act. The police have also recovered a white colour Maruti Ciaz car bearing registration number from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana said after getting a tip-off that the trio is travelling in the car with high quantity heroin from Bhagta Bhai Ka to Baghapurana, they were intercepted by police near Thraj village.

During checking, two kg heroin was recovered from their possession, he said, adding that further investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.