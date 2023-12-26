Three booked for poaching deer in Hoshiarpur

Three men have been booked for allegedly poaching a deer at Hajipur village in the forest area of Garhshankar subdivision of this Punjab district, police said on Monday. The police in Garhshankar have booked Vicky, Ravi Kumar and Sahil -- all from Bilron village -- and charged them under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Forest Range Officer (Wildlife Division, Garhshankar) Rajpal said the trio allegedly hunted a deer with dogs near a temple in the forest area. A team from the Wildlife department on Sunday recovered the carcasses of a deer and a pitbull from the spot. The poachers, however, managed to flee, the police said. An investigation is underway, they said. Representational image.

Bathinda: 2 held with 11,000 banned tablets

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bathinda The crime investigation agency (CIA) of the district police seized 11,000 banned Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets from two accused. In a press note issued by the police on Sunday, the seizure was made during a field surveillance drive at Rampura town yesterday. Deputy superintendent of police (detective) Manmohan Sarna said the accused have been identified Satnam Singh and Gurpreet Singh were arrested while their accomplice Deepak, a resident of Bathinda is yet to be arrested.

Speaker Sandhwan pays tributes to former Prez Zail Singh

Chandigarh Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan paid homage to former President Giani Zail Singh on his death anniversary at village Sandhwan.

Sandhwan said despite being associated with power for half a century, the former President remained humble and committed to the welfare of the backward classes. Sandhwan, who is the grandson of Giani Zail Singh’s brother, said under him Punjab attained the tag of 100% electrified villages.