Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three booked for sodomy in Panipat district

Three booked for sodomy in Panipat district

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 09, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The accused also thrashed the victim and threatened him of dire consequences on disclosing the incident to anyone

Three persons have been booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in a locality under Sector 29 police station of Panipat.

The police said on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The police said on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused also thrashed the victim and threatened him of dire consequences on disclosing the incident to anyone.

As per a police complaint filed on Wednesday, the incident took place on June 6 when the accused took the minor to their rented accomodation around 5pm. They consumed alcohol and sodomised the victim. Later, the victim managed to flee the spot when the accused were sleeping and narrated the incident to his family.

The police said on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

However, the police did not disclose the identify of the accused as their age was being verified. The police said medical examination of the victim will be done on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out