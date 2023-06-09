Three booked for sodomy in Panipat district

Three persons have been booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in a locality under Sector 29 police station of Panipat. The police said on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused also thrashed the victim and threatened him of dire consequences on disclosing the incident to anyone.

As per a police complaint filed on Wednesday, the incident took place on June 6 when the accused took the minor to their rented accomodation around 5pm. They consumed alcohol and sodomised the victim. Later, the victim managed to flee the spot when the accused were sleeping and narrated the incident to his family.

However, the police did not disclose the identify of the accused as their age was being verified. The police said medical examination of the victim will be done on Friday.