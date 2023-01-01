Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters

Three Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 01:15 AM IST

In his complaint, Sunil Kumar Setia, who runs his homoeopathy clinic in Sector 37, Chandigarh, said he received a WhatsApp call from a person identifying himself as Primal on September 26 asking about medical treatment for his students. He asked for a few details about the clinic, fee and payment mode.

Three Chandigarh residents including a doctor fell prey to fraudsters online in separate cases. (Shutterstock)
Three Chandigarh residents including a doctor fell prey to fraudsters online in separate cases. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three city residents including a doctor fell prey to fraudsters online in separate cases.

In his complaint, Sunil Kumar Setia, who runs his homoeopathy clinic in Sector 37, said he received a WhatsApp call from a person identifying himself as Primal on September 26 asking about medical treatment for his students. He asked for a few details about the clinic, fee and payment mode.

Setia then received a call from another person who asked him to approve Google Pay payments to receive the payment. Upon doing so, the complainant lost 50,000.

In the second case, Ashok Kumar Bakshi, of Sector 51, told the police that on December 23, he had received a WhatsApp message on his mobile, saying that his electricity connection would be disconnected owing to non-payment of bill. He was asked to contact a number provided in the message.

Upon contacting the said person, the complainant was asked to download an app to update the payment and was asked to pay a fee of 15 through his debit card. However, 49,998 was fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

Another complaint was lodged by a Sector 56 resident, who lost 8,700 on the pretext of booking a drive.

In his complaint, Jagsir Singh, who drives an auto rickshaw and uses a mobile rental app, said he received a call regarding a ride to the airport from Panjab University on December 21. When he reached PU, he contacted the presumed customer, who said they would send a QR code to the driver. Upon scanning the code, 8,700 was debited from the drivers account.

Acting on the complaints, police registered separate cases at the Cyber Crime station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out