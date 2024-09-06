Three die, four injured as vehicle veers off road in Kinnaur’s Pooh

Three persons died and four were injured in a road accident in Pooh of Himachal’s Kinnaur district on Thursday. The injured were rushed to Shimla in an army chopper. (HT)

The accident took place at around 7.30 am when a pickup vehicle met with an accident. After receiving first aid, the injured were initially taken to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo but were later taken to IGMC Shimla on a helicopter from the Indian Army’s Cholling helipad.

According to sources, six women of Pooh village were going on Gandhi Mohalla road under the Pooh Panchayat area in a pickup vehicle for work, when suddenly the vehicle went out of control near the Pooh Community Hospital and fell into a 50m-deep ditch.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death of three persons in the incident and directed the district administration to provide immediate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.