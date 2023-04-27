Three killed in car accident on Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road

Three persons died in a road accident near Kotshamir village on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road on Thursday. Three persons died in a road accident near Kotshamir village on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road on Thursday. (Representational photo)

Kotshamir police post in-charge Dharamvir Singh said one of the victims was identified as Baljinder Singh of Sarja Mehma village in Bathinda district.

Efforts are on to identify the two other male victims.

Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh said the three were travelling in a WagonR when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Vegetable vendors passing by early in the morning alerted the police.