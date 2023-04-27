Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed in car accident on Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road

Three killed in car accident on Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2023 12:04 PM IST

The three victims were travelling in a WagonR when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle; vegetable vendors passing by alerted the police about the accident

Three persons died in a road accident near Kotshamir village on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road on Thursday.

Three persons died in a road accident near Kotshamir village on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road on Thursday. (Representational photo)
Three persons died in a road accident near Kotshamir village on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road on Thursday. (Representational photo)

Kotshamir police post in-charge Dharamvir Singh said one of the victims was identified as Baljinder Singh of Sarja Mehma village in Bathinda district.

Also read: Akali veterans remember party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal as a visionary

Efforts are on to identify the two other male victims.

Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh said the three were travelling in a WagonR when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Vegetable vendors passing by early in the morning alerted the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out