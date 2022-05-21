Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police.
The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar.
In his complaint to the police, an army officer said the accused intruded into the army area on Thursday on a motorcycle and a bicycle. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them.
The incident comes two days after the Punjab Police busted a cross-border espionage network with the arrest of two persons from Amritsar on Wednesday. They were clicking photos of army installations and were supplying it to the ISI in Pakistan, Amritsar police had said.
ASI Rajwinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the trio and lodged an FIR under Sections 451 ( house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, who are in their early 20s, said that they were clicking pictures and making videos to post it on their Instagram accounts. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other. The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state. Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model.
From PPCC chief to Patiala jail inmate: Spectacular rise and fall of Sidhu in 10 months
Patiala: From being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief to losing assembly elections and being asked to step down and now facing a year's jail term in the 1988 road rage case, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's luck has behaved with severe volatility from meteoric rise to a steep fall. In the last 10 months, Sidhu not only lost his post as the state Congress chief, but also his political clout.
It is a planning disaster, says Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi
NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday said that what has occurred in Delhi over the years is a “planning disaster” and rued how single plot houses have been converted into multi-storeyed buildings with authorities looking the other way to such illegalities.
Bengaluru records coldest day in May amid rain in parts of Karnataka: IMD
It was the coldest day of the decade in Bengaluru in the month of May as unseasonal rains continue to bring down mercury levels in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department . Data from the IMD-Bengaluru shows that the city had a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of -6 and -4 degrees, respectively.
