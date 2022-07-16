Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula
Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman.
The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. She has alleged that they got into an argument with her and molested her after she protested.
The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.
Assistant sub-inspector, Paramjit Kaur said the accused were produced in the court on Friday which remanded them to judicial custody.
-
Murder exposes chinks in Ludhiana civil hospital’s security, staffers threaten stir
The gruesome murder of a 15-year-old boy in the emergency ward of the busy civil hospital on Thursday evening has exposed the abysmally lax security arrangements at the institution with panic-stricken doctors and nurses threatening to strike unless they are provided round-the-clock security cover within 24 hours.
-
Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal. These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district. Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
-
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
-
Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University's teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday. The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27.
-
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
