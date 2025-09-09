Three held for robbing man at knifepoint in Panchkula

Solving a knifepoint robbery within three days, the crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested three accused. Police have recovered the knife used in the crime and ₹ 9,000 in cash from the trio. (HT Photo for representation)

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said the victim, Omprakash, a retired sanitation worker from Power House, Sector 6, and a resident of Khark Mangoli, was on his way to meet his daughter in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on September 4.

As he was walking from KC Cinema in Sector 5 towards the Power House, he was suddenly confronted by three youths near the Sector-24 market. Threatening him at knifepoint, they stole ₹11,600 from his pocket, before fleeing.

Police immediately launched an investigation, and based on confidential information and technical inputs, arrested the three accused from Sector 19 on September 7.

They were identified as Salman Ansari, Saqib and Sarvesh, all residents of Manimajra. Police have recovered the knife used in the crime and ₹9,000 in cash from the trio.