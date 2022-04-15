Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
Police have arrested three men who tried to extort ₹15 lakh from a high court lawyer by claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that “had received a contract to kill him”.
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh.
They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana.
Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey’s office in Baltana.
“The accused visited the office on March 31 and handed a sealed envelope to the receptionist for Badwar. On opening the letter, Badwar found a death threat note by a man claiming to be Tikra Gujjar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Claiming to have received a contract to kill him, the accused demanded ₹15 lakh to spare his life,” said Barma Singh, in-charge, Baltana police post.
The death threat came days after some men had opened fire at Badwar’s house during the night on March 17, regarding which an FIR was lodged at the Zirakpur police station.
Following investigation, police identified the accused as Balwinder, Naresh and Manish, and arrested them. A Hyundai Accent car, bearing a Haryana registration number, which was used in the crime, was also recovered from them.
Owed lawyer’s friend ₹6.25 lakh, wanted to avoid repayment
The police official said during interrogation, Balwinder and Naresh revealed that they owed Anil Pandey ₹6.25 lakh. To avoid repayment of the load, they conspired with Manish to threaten Pandey and his friend Badwar as members of the Bishnoi gang.
Police have booked the accused under Sections 388 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. Further investigation is underway.
-
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
-
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
-
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics