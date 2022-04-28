Three held from Punjab for uprooting ATM from Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested three members of a Punjab-based gang for allegedly uprooting an ATM containing cash of ₹18.41 lakh from Shahbad in Kurukshetra earlier this month.

Police have identified the accused as Amit Kalra, Lakhwinder Singh aka Laadi and Bachhitar Singh, residents of Ferozepur, Punjab.

Two members of the gang are still at large. The investigators said they had uprooted the ATM of Punjab National Bank with the help of an SUV and took it along on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. Police have also recovered ₹5 lakh cash, the ATM and a Mahindra Scorpio from their possession.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Anshu Singla said following a complaint lodged by the manager of Punjab National Bank, Shahabad the police had registered a case and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), which after a thorough probe cracked the case by arresting three gang members.

She said primary investigation revealed that the vehicle used in the crime was stolen by the accused and its registration plate was also found to be fake. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they took out cash from the machine and later dumped it into a canal.

As per their criminal records, the accused were also found to be involved in five cases of theft and robbery registered in different districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

She said probe is going on to arrest two other accused involved in the robbery. The SP honoured the police officials who cracked the case and arrested the accused.