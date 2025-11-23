Search
Three held in Barnala honeytrap case

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 05:40 am IST

Three arrested in a honeytrap case in Barnala, accused of extorting ₹1.5 lakh from victim. One suspect remains at large; police investigation ongoing.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a honeytrap case, Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said on Saturday.

The police said that a first information report (FIR) was lodged on Friday under sections 127(2), 308(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the statement of the victim’s son, a resident of Mansa.
“Harsimranpreet Singh alias Harry from Barnala, Rajveer Kaur from Sangrur, Bhola Singh alias Kala from Sangrur have been arrested while Sukhwinder Kaur from Barnala remains at large, police added.

Barnala City 2 station house officer Charanjit Singh said that according to the complainant, the victim, Gurjant Singh, was lured by the accused, who held him captive at a rented house on Khudi Road and began demanding 1.5 lakh from his family and threatening to release an obscene video of the victim on social media.

The victim’s family contacted the police, and a trap was laid. Harsimranpreet Singh and Rajveer Kaur were arrested when they came to collect 50,000 near Garcha Road in Barnala. Following these arrests, police raided the location on Khudi Road, a rented property, where they rescued the victim and arrested Bhola Singh.

DSP Singh stated that Sukhwinder Kaur had a prior relationship with the victim.

He said that police have recovered 50,000 cash, one motorcycle, and a mobile phone used in the crime.

DSP Singh also stated that the gang is suspected of having targeted other victims. Further investigations are underway, he added.

