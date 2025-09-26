Three held with 4 pistols, intoxicating capsules in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police on Thursday said that they have arrested three persons in two separate cases, recovering four firearms, intoxicating capsules, cartridges, and other contraband from their possession. Police recovered 450 intoxicant capsules, four pistols, 20 live cartridges, 160 pouches of tobacco in two separate cases.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bhupinder Singh, said among those arrested are Jaswinder Singh alias Deep (23) and Shamsher Singh alias Sheri (25), both residents of Basti Nizammudin.

“The duo was caught near the central jail ground while attempting to throw prohibited items inside the prison for their associates. Police recovered 450 intoxicant capsules, two pistols, 20 live cartridges, 160 pouches of tobacco, and a backpack from their possession,” the SSP said.

“Jaswinder has five previous cases registered against him under theft and the NDPS Act across Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, while Shamsher also faces five cases under theft and the Arms Act. Both were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS and Arms Act. They were produced in court, and police secured their remand for further interrogation, with hopes of uncovering more leads,” said SSP.

In another operation, police arrested Sajjan (22), a barber by profession, from Kadma village with two pistols, two magazines, and two cartridges. Investigations revealed that he had recently become involved in illegal arms trafficking.

During questioning, he disclosed the identity of an accomplice from whom he sourced the weapons. Police are now tracing the second suspect, with expectations of further recoveries, the SSP added.