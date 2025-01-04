Menu Explore
Three held with drugs in separate cases in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 08:28 AM IST

A woman and two men were arrested with narcotics in separate cases in Chandigarh. In the first case, a woman residing in Sector 38-West, was caught with 30 grams of heroin near the cremation ground in Sector 25 on Thursday.

A woman and two men were arrested with narcotics in separate cases in Chandigarh. In the first case, a woman residing in Sector 38-West, was caught with 30 grams of heroin near the cremation ground in Sector 25 on Thursday. She was intercepted while walking with a child. She has been booked under Section 21 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations are on to identify her suppliers and network.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Ramdarbar, was arrested with 17 grams of heroin. A case was registered at the Sector-31 police station. (iStock)
Vijay Kumar, a resident of Ramdarbar, was arrested with 17 grams of heroin. A case was registered at the Sector-31 police station. (iStock)

In another incident, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Ramdarbar, was arrested with 17 grams of heroin. A case was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

In the third case, Akash, also a resident of Ramdarbar, was caught with seven buprenorphine injections. Buprenorphine, a controlled substance, is often misused in drug abuse cases. As per information, Akash was involved in its distribution across the tricity area. He has a criminal record with multiple FIRs filed against him for theft, robbery, and drug-related activities. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

