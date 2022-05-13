Three J&K residents get ₹58 lakh back from online fraudsters
Jammu and Kashmir Police’s cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Overall, ₹1.5 crore has been saved from the online scamsters so far this year, police officials said.
Kashmir Zone’s cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora.
They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.
“The matter was taken up with bank authorities and timely intervention by the team of cyber police led to holding of the payment of ₹44 lakh in two different payment gateways and later on, the entire amount also got refunded,” a spokesperson said.
The third complaint was made by a businessman hailing from Srinagar, who was duped by online fraudsters on the pretext of transportation of goods through an e-commerce company’s web portal.
The police urged people not to fall prey to such fake links and websites and to avoid transferring any amount like this.
-
Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police
J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago. A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.
-
BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, Nadda's third visit in just over a month. Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23. Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named 'Sushasan Patrika'.
-
Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke. His brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, grandson Aayush Sharma, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.
-
SFJ issues fresh threats to Himachal CM, DGP
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice in an audio message sent through a mail to media houses issued fresh threats to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu on Thursday. He announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who will provide information about foreign visits of Thakur and Kundu.
-
Police recruitment paper leak questions credibility of HP govt exams
The recent cancellation of the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam following the paper leak has not only cast a shadow on the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government but also put a question mark on the fairness of similar exams conducted by other government departments in a state that ranks eighth on the country's unemployment index. The Himachal Police Recruitment Board is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics