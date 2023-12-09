close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed, four injured as speeding truck hits car in Hisar

Three killed, four injured as speeding truck hits car in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 09, 2023 09:39 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, Surya Prakash and Radhe Shyam of Kabrel village. The injured were rushed to different private hospitals in Hisar, where their condition is said to be out of danger

Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when their Mahindra Bolero collided with a speeding truck near Kaliraman village in Hisar on Friday night, said police. They were en route a wedding function from Kabrel to Agroha.

The crushed Mahindra Bolera after the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, Surya Prakash and Radhe Shyam of Kabrel village. The injured were rushed to different private hospitals in Hisar, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said, “ When their Bolero reached near Kaliraman village, a speeding truck collided with their vehicle and three persons died and four received injuries. The truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the driver, who is at large.”

