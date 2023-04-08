Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 3 labourers die after consuming ethanol in Sunam

Punjab: 3 labourers die after consuming ethanol in Sunam

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Residents of Namol village claim local resident supplied the spurious liquor to trio; investigation underway

Three labourers died after consuming spurious liquor at Namol village in Sunam sub division of Sangrur district on Friday night.

Three labourers died after consuming spurious liquor at Namol village in Sunam sub division of Sangrur district on Friday night. (Representational photo)

Cheema police station in-charge sub inspector Lakhveer Singh said the sarpanch of Namol village informed the police about the deaths at 8am on Saturday. “According to villagers, the three had been drinking ethanol allegedly supplied by a local resident. An investigation is on and action will be taken,” he said, adding that the post-mortem examination of the trio is underway at the civil hospital.

The villagers claimed that the three, Gurmail Singh, Gurtej Singh and Chamkaur Singh, had been drinking the ethanol together without diluting it for the past three days. Their family members said that they returned home late on Friday night after drinking the ethanol and were found dead on Saturday morning.

All three did manual labour to make ends meet.

Lakhveer Singh said the police were verifying the allegation of villagers about spurious liquor being supplied in Namol.

Sangrur SSP Surinder Lamba, however, said, “Nothing related to spurious liquor has come to the fore so far. However, we are investigating from all angles.”

